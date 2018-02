View of "La Tomasa de la Quinta" restaurant, sponsored by the Margarita Barrientos Foundation in the Villa Soldati shantytown in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlota Ciudad

Margarita Barrientos, the head of the eponymous Argentine charitable foundation, poses for the camera in the "La Tomasa de la Quinta" restaurant in the Villa Soldati shantytown in Buenos Aires on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlota Ciudad

A subway car from the turn of the 20th century will be the Argentine capital's newest culinary attraction, a project promoted by one of the country's most renowned charitable foundations.

Sponsored by the Margarita Barrientos Foundation, "La Tomasa de la Quinta" will serve regional dishes while boosting tourism to Villa Soldati, a nearby Buenos Aires shantytown that is already home to the famous "Los Piletones" soup kitchen, also managed by the organization.