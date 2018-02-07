Family members of the the crew of the submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared on Nov. 15 or last year, are seen at a reception offered by President Mauricio Macri (outside the picture) at the Casa Rosada presidential offices in Buenos Aires on Feb. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Argentine President Mauricio Macri (c.) receives at the Casa Rosada presidential offices in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, the family members of the the crew of the submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared on Nov. 15 or last year. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

The Argentine government will give a reward worth millions to whoever finds the submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared last Nov. 15 in the Atlantic Ocean with 44 crew members aboard, and whose families were received Tuesday by President Mauricio Macri.

"He's going to offer a reward worth millions. He said that, but apart from that he can't say anything. It's what we expected," Itati Leguizamon, wife of sonar operator German Oscar Suarez, told the press at the doors of the Casa Rosada, office of the presidency in Buenos Aires where the president met with the families.