Argentine Norma Graciela Moure poses with documents and photographs of her great-grandmother Marcela during an interview with EFE on May 31, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Cristina Terceiro

Argentine Norma Graciela Moure (out of the frame) displays documents and photos of her great-grandmother Marcela during an interview with EFE on May 31, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Cristina Terceiro

Argentine Norma Graciela Moure poses with documents and photographs of her great-grandmother Marcela during an interview with EFE on May 31, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Cristina Terceiro

Argentine Norma Graciela Moure got quite a surprise when searching online for information about her great-grandmother, discovering that her long-deceased relative is the subject of a new film about Spain's first same-sex marriage.

"This is something new for me," the camera-shy, 61-year-old Moure said, recalling that she learned just over a year ago that the great-grandmother she thought was named Marcela Carmen Gracia was in fact Marcela Gracia Ibeas, who defied the taboos of early 20th-century Spanish society by marrying Elisa Sanchez Loriga in 1901 in the northwestern Spanish city of A Coruña.