Courtesy photograph of Argentinian photographer Floral Zu, where she appears visiting a city on February 12, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE / Marina Guillen

Courtesy photograph from Argentian photographer Floral Zu, in which she appears on one of her trips to Denmark. The photograph is included in her photo book "Bicicletas en foco". On Feb. 19, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE / Floral Courtesy Zu / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Courtesy photograph of Argentinian photographer Floral Zu, where she appears riding her bicycle with and holding her photo book "Bicicletas en foco" on February 12, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE / Marina Guillen

When she was little, Argentine photographer Florencia Alzugaray dreamed about the early explorers and spent hours reading about their exciting trips whose distances were measured in leagues.

Now, Alzugaray is living her dream of traveling the world in search of new adventures on a bicycle.