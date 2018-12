Dr. Mariano Masciocchi (L), founder of a group of medical professionals who donate their time to treat the homeless, and Dr. Karen Arauz, a director of the group, pose for a photo on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA//Tono Gil

A group of doctors seeking to ease the pressure on Argentina's overtaxed health system are giving up some of their time to provide free care to the homeless and other marginalized people.

Founded four years ago in Buenos Aires by cardiologist Mariano Masciocchi, the organization Me regalas una hora? (Will you give me an hour?) has inspired a wave of solidarity among medical professionals and volunteers.