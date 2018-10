Photo of Argentina's prominent political cartoonist and artist Hermenegildo "Menchi" Sabat, who has died at age 85. EFE-EPA/Cesar De Luca/File

Prominent political cartoonist and artist Hermenegildo "Menchi" Sabat has died, the Argentine daily Clarin reported Tuesday. He was 85.

The Uruguayan-born draftsman died Monday night in his sleep, according to the Clarin, in the city where he built a brilliant career starting in 1973.