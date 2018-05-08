Fans of Argentine soccer club Deportivo Español await a court ruling on the sale at auction of the team's stadium and other facilities on June 27, 2003, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Leo La Valle

Deportivo Español, which spent 14 years in the Argentine First Division before dropping to the Third Division, is negotiating with the Buenos Aires city government to prevent the loss of some of the properties it uses, club officials told EFE.

"We're optimistic that we'll be able to keep the space we have. We still have hope. What they offered is to reduce our space by nearly 50 percent. We're totally against this because we would lose practically all of the social life," Deportivo Español spokesman Gonzalo Manzano said on Monday.