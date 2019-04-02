The representative of the social organization Barrios de Pie (Neighborhoods Stand Up), Silvia Saravia, takes part in a protest in front of a Buenos Aires supermarket on April 1, 2019, where the demonstrators asked Argentina's government to keep its promises to supply milk to soup kitchens that find themselves overwhelmed amid rising poverty. EFE-EPA/Tono Gil

The social organization Barrios de Pie (Neighborhoods Stand Up) asked Argentina's government this Monday to keep its promises to supply milk to soup kitchens that find themselves overwhelmed amid rising poverty.

"We need (the government) to at least deliver the milk that it promised and if not, have private companies complement those deliveries to provide a little relief...from the dramatic situation that millions of families in our country are going through," Barrios de Pie's Silvia Saravia told EFE during a protest in front of a Buenos Aires supermarket.