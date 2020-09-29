Around 500 Argentine families have been directly affected by the pandemic-triggered closure of around 500 milongas (venues where tango is danced) nationwide and to date they have not received any institutional aid, according to figures from the Association of Milonga Organizers (AOM). EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The essence of tango resides in a couple's face-to-face contact, their passionate embrace and the sensual and synchronized movement of their bodies, aspects of the dance that largely have been lost in recent months due to Argentina's coronavirus restrictions.

Even so, this art form that is the heart, soul and pride of the Rio de la Plata (River Plate) region has not been abandoned during the pandemic. Whether completely alone or with an unresponsive broomstick as their partner, tango practitioners have continued to refine their technique despite the new social-distancing reality.