The essence of tango resides in a couple's face-to-face contact, their passionate embrace and the sensual and synchronized movement of their bodies, aspects of the dance that largely have been lost in recent months due to Argentina's coronavirus restrictions.
Even so, this art form that is the heart, soul and pride of the Rio de la Plata (River Plate) region has not been abandoned during the pandemic. Whether completely alone or with an unresponsive broomstick as their partner, tango practitioners have continued to refine their technique despite the new social-distancing reality.