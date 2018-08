Argentine writer Mendoza-White shows her new novel during an interview with EFE in Buenos Aires (Argentina) Aug. 17 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo García

Argentine writer Judith Mendoza-White's latest novel, "Cuando Pase La Lluvia," tells the story of two women separated by time but united by adversity that they overcome to control their destinies and find happiness in both 19th-century and contemporary Buenos Aires.

"I think it's a book that can give us hope and maybe make us see that many times change depends on ourselves," the author told EFE.