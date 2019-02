Photographers and journalists in Buenos Aires raise their cameras in protest this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, against the arrest of photojournalists Bernardino Avila and Juan Pablo Barrientos while they were covering a demonstration last Wednesday. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Photographers and journalists in Buenos Aires raised their cameras in protest this Friday against the arrest of two photojournalists while they were covering a demonstration last Wednesday.

Under the slogan "Photography is not a crime," the protest with cameras raised high was staged at the entrance to the building adjoining the Argentine Congress and was called by the Buenos Aires Press Union (Sipreba) and the Association of Photojournalists of the Argentine Republic (ARGRA).