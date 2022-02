A person looks at the work that makes up the exhibition 'Tomas Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)' at The Shed in New York, New York, USA, 09 February 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

People in the installation 'Free the Air: How to hear the universe in a spider/web,' a 95-foot-diameter multi-level space, during a press preview of the new exhibition 'Tomas Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)' at The Shed in New York, New York, USA, 09 February 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A person looks at the work 'Webs of At-tent(s)ion' during a preview of the new exhibition 'Tomas Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)' at The Shed in New York, New York, USA, 09 February 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Argentinian artist Tomás Saraceno will over the next two months immerse New Yorkers in the world of spiders with a giant web that invites visitors to experience the senses of arachnids.

The "Particular Matter(s)" exhibition – the artist's largest-ever in the United States – is displayed at The Shed cultural center in western Manhattan and opens on Friday. It will run until Apr. 17.