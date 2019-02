Miss Costa Rica 1994, Yazmin Morales, faces reporters outside the Attorney General's Office in San Jose on Wednesday, Feb. 13. EFE-EPA/ Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican former President Oscar Arias talks to the media outside the Attorney General's Office in San Jose on Wednesday, Feb. 13. EFE-EPA/Miriet Abrego

Costa Rican former President Oscar Arias gave a statement to prosecutors Wednesday on sexual assault charges lodged against him by two women.

Arias, 78, told journalists outside the Attorney General's Office that his lawyers instructed him not to comment publicly on the allegations.