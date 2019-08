Photo of June 24, 2019, of an employee at work in the Mint Dispensary, a unique store/restaurant in Arizona that offers many dishes and other products made with marijuana. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

Photo of June 24, 2019, of Chef Krystian Johnson of the Mint Dispensary, a unique store/restaurant in Arizona that offers many dishes and other products made with marijuana. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

Photo of June 24, 2019, of Mexican immgrant Raul Molina, owner of the Mint Dispensary, a unique store/restaurant in Arizona that offers many dishes and other products made with marijuana, who says that cannabis is the business of the future. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

Raul Molina, a 46-year-old Mexican immigrant, says that cannabis is the business of the future, though for him it is a very lucrative here and now thanks to the Mint Dispensary, a unique store/restaurant in Arizona offering the likes of chicken wings dressed with THC, the active ingredient of marijuana.

This emporium of the marijuana plant, located in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe and visited daily by some 1,000 customers, sells everything imaginable related to the weed.