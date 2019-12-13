Latino actors Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (l.) and Adria Arjona (2nd r.), seen promoting their film "6 Underground" with fellow actors Corey Hawkins (2nd l.), Melanie Laurent (c.) and Ryan Reynolds (r.) in Sao Paulo on Dec. 11, believe that Hollywood has yet to grant equality in terms of diversity. EFE-EPA/Netflix

Adria Arjona and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, two of today's new wave of Latino actors, believe that Hollywood has yet to grant equality in terms of diversity, though they admitted the movie industry is taking giant steps in that direction.

"The industry is changing really fast. Five years ago I was never given the scripts I'm given now. Right, there's change going on, but there's still a long way to go and we have to keep putting on the pressure," Garcia-Rulfo, who was in Sao Paulo to promote his new film "6 Underground" directed by Michael Bay, told Efe in an interview.