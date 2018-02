Indian folk musicians perform during the inauguration of Lord Bahubali's 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav', in Shravanabelagola, India, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian president Ram Nath Kovind (R) greets Jain faithful during the inauguration of Lord Bahubali's 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav', in Shravanabelagola, India, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian Jain preist, Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji (C-L), bestows a blessing on Ram Nath Kovind (C-R) during the inauguration of Lord Bahubali's 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav', in Shravanabelagola, India, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian president Ram Nath Kovind (2-L, front) and his wife Savitha Kovind (L, front) greet Jain faithful during the inauguration of Lord Bahubali's 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav', in Shravanabelagola, India, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Some 100,000 people gathered Wednesday at Shravanbelagola, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, to attend the inauguration of the Bahubali Mahamasthakabhishek festival that dates back to the 10th century and is celebrated every 12 years, official sources told EFE.

The festival celebrates Bahubali, a renowned saint of Jainism, a religion founded by Mahavira, a contemporary of Buddha, around the fifth century BCE.