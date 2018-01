A Filipino villager boards a jeepney, a popular and uniquely Filipino mode of mass transport, next to Mayon Volcano in Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines 25 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Around 70,000 people were evacuated from the neighborhood of the Mayon volcano in eastern Philippines on Thursday after it spewed lava six times in less than 15 hours, leading to fears of a stronger eruption.

The new eruptions in Mayon, situated in the Albay province around 350 kilometers (217 miles) southeast of Manila, took place between midnight and 3 pm local time, according to The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (PHIVOLCS).