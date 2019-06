The artwork 'Lunchbreak' (1989) by US artist Duane Hanson is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork Penetrable (2019) by Vietnamese artist Thu Van Tran is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork 'Femme au Chien' (1962) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is on display at the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork ovoid solitude (2019) by Kosovo-born and New York based artist Sislej Xhafa with Cuban Raul Portillo Sama sitting on the door frame is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 11,2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork 'Le Vol de l'Oiseau par le Clair de Lune' (1907) by Spanish artist Joan Miro is on display at the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork You Have Left the American Sector (2011) by Vancouver-based artist Ron Terada is on display at the show Art Parcours in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork 'Tincture of Banana' (2019) by US artist Ellen Berkenblit is on display at the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork 'Portraits with Hats' (2019) by Swiss-born, New York-based artist Nicolas Party is on display at the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork 'Big Sneaker (The Nineties)' (2001) by German artist Olaf Nicolai is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, June 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Art Basel opened on Thursday for its 50th edition with an offering that includes works from iconic artists such as Joan Miró, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol alongside emerging artists in an environment seemingly oblivious to trade wars and political crises.

"This is a little bubble, no one speaks of crises at all here," Guillermo Romero, director of Spanish gallery Parra & Romero, which is exhibiting works by Alejandro Cesarco and Ian Wallace within the main building, told Efe Thursday.