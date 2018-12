People stroll past works from the Casey Kaplan Gallery of New York at the Art Basel fair in the Miami Beach Convention Center on Dec. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Antoni Belchi

A man observes the work of art titled "A.M Sun" by Ridley Howard at the Art Basel fair at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Dec. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/RHONA WISE

A man observes the work of art titled "Rubbing/Loving project" by Do Ho Suh at the Art Basel fair on Dec. 5, 2018, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. EFE-EPA/RHONA WISE

Considered to be the most important contemporary art exhibition in the Americas, the Art Basel fair opened on Wednesday in Miami Beach with 268 galleries representing 4,000 artists from 35 countries.

Organizers expect the forecast of 80,000 attendees to be met at the renovated convention center, with neighboring Miami also celebrating Art Week this week and thus offering the public a cornucopia of cultural activities.