Devils, crucified men, footprints on uphill climbs and hands expressing support are among the works of art created by patients from a Quito psychiatric hospital and displayed in an unusual exhibit entitled "Entretejidos" (Interwoven) in which the artists present their views of their complex existence.

The exhibit is on display at the Cultural Center at the Catholic Pontifical University of Ecuador (PUCE) and provides an intimate look at the worldviews of patients with psychiatric illnesses, mostly schizophrenia, although there are others suffering from other problems, including addiction.