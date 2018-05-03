One of 10 figures created by Mexican artist Guadalupe Serrano Quiñonez and placed at strategic spots around Tuscon, Arizona, on May 2, 2018, to raise public awareness of the "immigration crisis" along the US-Mexico border. EFE-EPA/Maria Leon

Arizona Human Rights Coalition representative Marla Pacheco poses by one of 10 figures created by Mexican artist Guadalupe Serrano Quiñonez and placed at strategic spots around Tuscon, Arizona, on May 2, 2018, to raise public awareness of the "immigration crisis" along the US-Mexico border. EFE-EPA/Maria Leon

One of 10 figures created by Mexican artist Guadalupe Serrano Quiñonez and placed at strategic spots around Tuscon, Arizona, on May 2, 2018, to raise public awareness of the "immigration crisis" along the US-Mexico border. EFE-EPA/Maria Leon

Ten figures belonging to the "Desaparecidos" (Disappeared) project conceived by Mexican artist Guadalupe Serrano Quiñonez on Wednesday were placed in different spots around Tucson with the aim of raising awareness about the "immigration crisis" along the US-Mexico border.

Each wooden figure - standing between three and five feet high - represents an animal or plant that migrants regularly encounter on their trek across the desert and are accompanied by photographs of people and/or messages of support.