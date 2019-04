Photograph taken on April 16, 2019. It shows several molcajetes (mortars) and an artisan in the municipality of Tlajomulco, Jalisco state Mexico. EPA-EFE / Francisco Guasco

Heirs to a long tradition, the artisans of the western Mexican town of San Lucas Evangelista are adding a modern and innovative touch to the molcajetes (mortars) and metates (grindstones) used in kitchens across the Aztec nation.

For decades, a handful of families have sculpted and shaped these culinary tools out of basalt, a dark fine-grained volcanic rock, which they extract from the nearby mines of Cerro Viejo.