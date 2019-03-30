Canadian artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on his a wall of cheese built by him a few steps from the wall that separates the United States and Mexico in Tecate,California, United States, on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE / David Maung

Canadian artist Cosimo Cavallaro is erecting a wall of cheese near the fence that separates the United States and Mexico in Tecate, California, as a way of denouncing the "waste" represented by the border barrier that President Donald Trump wants to build.

While Trump's government is trying to use billions of taxpayer dollars to build its wall, Cavallaro is relying on GoFundMe to acquire enough blocks of expired cheese from the Mexican state of Michoacan to complete his structure, which stands 1.5m (nearly 5ft) tall.