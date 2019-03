Miniaturist sculptor Jaime Puetate works on one of his artworks on March 21, 2019, in Quito, EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Miniaturist sculptor Jaime Puetate works on one of his artworks on March 21, 2019, in Quito, EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Jaime Puetate uses rock from the slopes of Cotopaxi volcano, which towers 5,897m (19,347ft) above the landscape, to craft miniatures of Ecuador's emblematic colonial-era buildings.

The artist has been turning out sculptures made of Cotopaxi rock and cacti/bonsai flora for more than 25 years from a workshop on the south side of Quito.