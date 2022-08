Artist Angel Cabrales discusses “Axhuical" (Parallel), while standing in the massive work in Mexico City on 25 August 2022. EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Artist Angel Cabrales' meditations on how history would have been different if Mexico had never been colonized led him to create "Axhuical" (Parallel), a ceramic and steel piece now on display at the official Mexico residence of United States Ambassador Ken Salazar.

"What is happening right now makes me very sad," Cabrales told Efe, referring to ongoing tensions over migration.