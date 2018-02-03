A German graffiti artist known for his depictions of the humble banana spray-painted a placard featuring the fruit in the capital Berlin on Saturday as part of a protest action calling for holding national referendums to be included within a future government coalition agreement, as documented by epa photojournalists on the ground.
Thomas Baumgaertel, who is perhaps more commonly known as the “Banana Sprayer,” installed a large placard featuring a banana and the words “Without referendum everything is bananas!” outside the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union party of Chancellor Angela Merkel, ahead of another round of coalition talks with the Social Democratic Party of Martin Schulz.