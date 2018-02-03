A Greenpeace activist holds postcards with a motif by German graffiti artist Thomas Baumgaertel, known as the 'Banana Sprayer', reading 'Without referendum everything is nananas!' ahead of the coalition talks at the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Placards by German graffiti artist Thomas Baumgaertel, known as the 'Banana Sprayer', reading 'Without referendum everything is bananas!' are prepared ahead of the coalition talks at the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

German graffiti artist Thomas Baumgaertel, known as the 'Banana Sprayer', poses in front of his placard reading 'Without referendum everything is bananas!' which was installed ahead of the coalition talks at the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A German graffiti artist known for his depictions of the humble banana spray-painted a placard featuring the fruit in the capital Berlin on Saturday as part of a protest action calling for holding national referendums to be included within a future government coalition agreement, as documented by epa photojournalists on the ground.

Thomas Baumgaertel, who is perhaps more commonly known as the “Banana Sprayer,” installed a large placard featuring a banana and the words “Without referendum everything is bananas!” outside the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union party of Chancellor Angela Merkel, ahead of another round of coalition talks with the Social Democratic Party of Martin Schulz.