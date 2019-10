US artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his newly unveiled art installation entitled 'Bouquet of Tulips', during the inauguration in Paris, France, 04 October 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

(L-R) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, US Ambassador in France Jamie McCourt, US artist Jeff Koons, former US ambassador in France Jane D. Hartley during the inauguration of Koon's art installation entitled 'Bouquet of Tulips' in Paris, France, 04 October 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A huge sculpture by US artist Jeff Koons that was gifted at the request of a former American ambassador as a tribute to the victims of the Paris terror attacks in 2015 was installed on the iconic Champs-Elysees on Friday.

Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said in a speech she was calm in the face of a storm that was set off when the gift was first announced in 2016. “Because for me it was normal to react like this," she said. EFE-EPA