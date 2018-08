A female hippopotamus named Mae Mali (meaning mama Jasmine in English) enjoys various kinds of fruits and plants during her 52nd birthday celebrations at Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A female hippopotamus named Mae Mali (meaning mama Jasmine in English) enjoys a treat of various kinds of fruits and plants during her 52nd birthday celebrations at Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A zoo in the Thai capital, which is due to close its doors permanently next month, held a birthday celebration for Asia's oldest hippopotamus on Friday.

Fifty-two year-old Mae Mali, whose name means Mama Jasmine in Thai, appeared unfazed by the occasion, as dozens of onlookers snapped photographs of her ambling around her enclosure and enjoying a birthday meal of fruits and sweet bread, an epa-efe journalist reports.