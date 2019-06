Indian chef Gaggan Anand of the restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand poses for photographers as he arrives for the ceremony for the World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2015 at the London Guildhall, in London, Britain, June 1, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Revolutionary new rules that some consider controversial mean an Asian or Latin American restaurant could be crowned as the winner of the influential "The World's 50 Best Restaurants" 2019 ranking at a ceremony in Singapore.

"Gaggan" of Bangkok, run by Indian chef Gaggan Anand, named best Asian restaurant three years running, and "Central" in Lima, lead by Peruvian Virgilio Martínez, are among the favorites to grab the top culinary prize.