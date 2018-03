Attendees observe eagles during an event to celebrate the Persian New Year and ring in the spring on the grounds of Expo 2017, in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

A berkutchy shows his eagles during an event to celebrate the Persian New Year and ring in the spring on the grounds of Expo 2017, in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Thousands of people in the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan's capital braved overcast skies and freezing temperatures on Wednesday to celebrate the Persian New Year and ring in the spring in pure Kazakh style and cheer.

Nowruz or Nauryz, also referred to as the Eastern New Year, has been celebrated across the historic Persian world for around 3,000 years and falls on the vernal equinox.