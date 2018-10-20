Spain's King Felipe VI presented here Friday the Princess of Asturias Awards to individuals and organizations exemplifying "the value of knowledge, altruism, self-improvement, will and the determination to make life better."
In his speech during the ceremony in Oviedo, the monarch recalled the "alarming signs" of global ocean warming linked to rising CO2 levels, as well as the 8 million tons of plastic that are dumped into the world's oceans each year, a situation that "needs to be reversed, that we have to change without delay."