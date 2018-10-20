US marine biologist Sylvia A. Earle, winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord 2018, greets the audience at 38th edition of the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.L. Cereijido

Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo awarded the Princess of Asturias Award of Scientific and Technical Research 2018

Director General of the NGO Amref Health Africa, Githinji Gitahi, President of Amref Health Africa in Spain, Alvaro Rengifo, and Kenyan activist Nice Nailantei Leng´ete awarded with the Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation 2018

Mexican journalist and writer Alma Guillermoprieto with the Princess of Asturias Award of Communications and Humanities

US filmmaker Martin Scorsese with the Princess of Asturias 2018 Award for the Arts

Spain's King Felipe VI delivers a speech during the 38th edition of the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Spain's King Felipe VI presented here Friday the Princess of Asturias Awards to individuals and organizations exemplifying "the value of knowledge, altruism, self-improvement, will and the determination to make life better."

In his speech during the ceremony in Oviedo, the monarch recalled the "alarming signs" of global ocean warming linked to rising CO2 levels, as well as the 8 million tons of plastic that are dumped into the world's oceans each year, a situation that "needs to be reversed, that we have to change without delay."