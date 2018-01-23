People walk down a flooded street on Jan. 22, 2018, in a riverside area of Asuncion where the waters of the Paraguay River have been rising incessantly and some 20,000 have left the district to seek refuge on higher ground. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Inhabitants of Los Bañados, riverside districts on the banks of the Paraguay River in Asuncion, were hurrying Monday to evacuate to higher ground, in order to escape the floods that for a week have submerged hundreds of homes and have forced almost 20,000 residents to seek refuge elsewhere.

Homes on lower ground in Los Bañados, on both the north and south sides of the capital, are now uninhabited and underwater, and their owners have been evacuated to municipal and military properties in the higher areas, where many have built themselves flimsy hovels of sheet metal and wood.