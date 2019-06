A woman takes care of a baby at the Jesus Martinez Palillo sports complex in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Venezuelans cross into Cucuta, Colombia, on June 8, 2019, via the Simon Bolívar International Bridge. EPA-EFE/File

Members of a caravan of Central American migrants camp on a street in Tijuana, state of Baja California, Mexico, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda/File

Mexico and Costa Rica were the Latin American countries that received the most asylum applications in 2018 - 29,660 and 28,000 petitions, respectively -, the bulk of which came from citizens of the crisis-racked countries of Venezuela, El Salvador and Honduras.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) draws clear distinctions between "migrants," "refugees" and "asylum-seekers."