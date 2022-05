EFE By Javier Otazu | New York 10 May 2022

New York (United States), 09/05/2022.- Christie's auctioneer begins the auction of 'GE/Skull' by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat during an Evening Sale of works from The Collection of Thomas and Doris Amman at Christie's Auction House in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2022. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

New York (United States), 09/05/2022.- Staffers work the phones for bids on 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' by Andy Warhol during an Evening Sale of works from The Collection of Thomas and Doris Amman at Christie's Auction House in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2022. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

New York (United States), 09/05/2022.- Christie's auctioneer ends the auction of 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' by Andy Warhol for $170 million dollars during an Evening Sale of works from The Collection of Thomas and Doris Amman at Christie's Auction House in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2022. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

New York (United States), 09/05/2022.- Staff who will be handling bids over the phone take their places before The Evening Sale of works from The Collection of Thomas and Doris Amman at Christie's Auction House in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2022. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

At $195mn, Warhol’s Marilyn becomes most expensive 20th-century painting

A famous Andy Warhol silkscreen of Marilyn Monroe has fetched $195 million at Christie’s, breaking the world auction record for the most expensive 20th-century work.

However, the 1964 artwork that has since turned into a globally recognizable icon did not meet the auction house estimates of $200 million.