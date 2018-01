People pass in front of a puddle of water caused by the rain close to Kinshasa, capital of the the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 28, 2011. EPA-EFE (FILE)/DAI KUROKAWA

At least 11 people died in a stampede that took place at a New Year's Eve celebration on a beach close to the town of Muanda, to the southwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said on Tuesday.

A beach fight and an impending rainstorm provoked a mass rush attempting to abandon the area, but the only exit from the beach was a single staircase, officials told EFE.