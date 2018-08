A woman walks under an umbrella past sleeping dogs during rainy weather in Bangalore, India, 10 August 2018. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

At least 16 people died in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh because of heavy monsoon rain, official sources said Tuesday.

Most of the deaths were caused collapsed houses and landslides brought about by heavy rainfall, the spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Rajender Rana, told EFE.