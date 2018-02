An Indonesian woman carries her belongings as she wades through flood water in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

At least three people have been killed, two are missing and thousands have been evacuated in Indonesia due to landslides and floods caused by torrential rains in the Jakarta region, official sources reported Tuesday.

Rescue workers on Tuesday morning found the dead bodies of three of the five people trapped a day earlier by a landslide in Warung Menteng in the Bogor district, around 55 kilometers south of Jakarta.