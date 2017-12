People look down at the site where a bus fell into a river in remote Nerwa area of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, India, 20 April 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJAY BAID

At least 32 people died and seven injured after a bus fell from a bridge in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, a police source told EFE Saturday.

The accident, the causes of which remain unknown, occurred around 7.00 am in Sawai Madhopur where the bus fell into the Banas River, local police chief Anish Khan said.