A lorry and a damaged car following the strong winds of the western storm in Kampen, The Netherlands, Jan. 18,, 2018. EPA-EFE/GINOPRESS B.V.

People cycle through fierce winds during the second western storm of the year in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Passengers looking at displays to see if their flights will depart at Schiphol airport, Schiphol, Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

People brave the strong winds on the beach of Hoek van Holland, The Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

At least four people were killed as a huge storm hit the Netherlands and Belgium with winds of up to 143 kilometers per hour (89 mph) on Thursday.

Dutch police said one man was killed near the eastern village of Olst when he got out of his car to move a branch off the road and was hit by another branch.