''Mozos' and bulls arrive to the bullring as they take part in the traditional bull run in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

A 'mozo' is gored by a youg bull in the bullring in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid, Spain, after the traditional bull run, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

A 'mozo' dodges a youg bull in the bullring in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid, Spain, after the traditional bull run, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

At least 9 injured in running of the bulls festival in Spain's Madrid

A running of the bulls festival just north of the Spanish capital Madrid came to a close on Sunday with a final adrenaline-packed chase in which nine people were injured, although none seriously.

The final run at the annual, six-day event in San Sebastian de los Reyes, a municipality in the Madrid region, involved around 1,700 participants and lasted just one minute and 36 seconds, civil protection coordinator Pedro Martinez said.