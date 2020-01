Sir David Attenborough looks over a portrait of British artist J.M.W Turner at the artist's former home in Twickenham, London, Britain, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Sir David Attenborough looks at a view from British artist J.M.W Turner's bedroom at the artist's former home in Twickenham, London, Britain, 10 January 2020.EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough on Friday launched an unusual show about William Turner exhibited for the first time in the artist's house.

"There's a lot of Turner influence around here, but you won't find it as vividly and as movingly than in this beautifully restored house," Attenborough said during the media preview Friday.EFE-EPA