Actress Aubrey Plaza appears as Karen Barclay and Gabriel Bateman as Andy Barclay in the remake of the classic horror movie "Child's Play," in which they must deal with a new, more cruel and immensely pitiless Chucky doll. EFE-EPA/Orion Pictures

Faced with a new, more cruel and immensely pitiless Chucky, actress Aubrey Plaza, star of the remake of "Child's Play" in the role of Karen Barclay, told EFE that horror movies help people reflect on the society we live in.

"I think horror is a release that we need. We are living in a world that is a bit horrific at times," she said.