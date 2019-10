Undated handout image provided by the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies of a critically-endangered red handfish (Thymichthys politus) found off the coast of Hobart, Australia. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/ANTONIA COOPER/UTAS IMAS

Undated handout image provided by the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies of a critically-endangered red handfish (Thymichthys politus) found off the coast of Hobart, Australia. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/ANTONIA COOPER/UTAS IMAS

The barely 100 remaining adult specimens of red handfish that roam the waters near the Australian island of Tasmania will each have a personal profile as part of a campaign launched Wednesday to save them from extinction.

The red handfish (Thymichthys politus) – whose name derives from its peculiar way of moving by leaning on its pectoral and ventral fins, which vaguely resemble human hands – is one of the rarest fish species on the planet, as its population is critically endangered. EFE-EPA