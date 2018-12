Icicles dangle from tree branches along the bank of the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Foreign tourists participate in a snowball fight on South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2018, as heavy snow hit the area. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Beachgoers swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Beachgoers sunbathe at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Beachgoers sunbathe at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Holiday-makers around the world enjoyed contrasting temperatures on Friday with southeastern Australia basking in the blazing sun, while South Korea was hit by a snow blizzard, as documented by epa-efe photojournalists.

New South Wales was set to end 2018 with warm weather as beach-goers flocked to the seaside to soak up the rays on Sidney's iconic Bondi beach.