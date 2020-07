US actor Johnny Depp (C) in his costume as Captain Jack Sparrow meets fans following filming in Brisbane, Australia, 04 June 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US actor/cast member Timothee Chalamet takes a selfie with fans as he arrives for the Australian premiere of the movie 'The King' at The Ritz Cinema in Randwick, Sydney, Australia, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BRENDON THORNE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia is looking to lure major Hollywood productions with tax breaks and an incentive program amid low COVID-19 case numbers in the country.

The Australian government announced on Friday that it will spend AU$400 million ($280 million) over the next seven years to attract film and television productions to the country, which would also create thousands of jobs. EFE-EPA