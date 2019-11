Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov.25, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Environmental organizations on Friday urged the Australian government to prevent the United Nations cultural agency from including the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system, on the World Heritage endangered list.

“Australia has a unique opportunity to show global leadership on reef protection," Richard Lecks, World Wildlife Fund-Australia's head of Oceans and Sustainable Development, said in a statement. EFE-EPA