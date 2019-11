Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov.25, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian scientists are using robots to release millions of coral babies to regenerate parts of the Great Barrier Reef, damaged due to growing sea temperatures.

The coral babies, or larvae, were released this week after scientists from four Australian universities collected coral eggs and sperm from the reef and reared the babies in floating nursery pools until they developed polyps, the living part of the organisms.