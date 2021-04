Australian actor Shareena Clanton arrives for the 59th Annual TV Week Logie Awards gala at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, Australia, 23 April 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian actor Meyne Wyatt poses for a photo with his Packing Room Prize-winning self-portrait, entitled Meyne, at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two aboriginal actors have said they experienced racism while shooting for a popular Australian television series, sparking controversy in the Oceanian country.

Shareena Clanton alleges that while working this year on the popular TV soap "Neighbors," she heard executives and colleagues use racial slurs or jokes against women and people of color. EFE-EPA