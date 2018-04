People gather at the Melbourne Free Cannabis Community 420 Rally held at Flagstaff Gardens in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Greens leader Richard Di Natale addresses the Melbourne Free Cannabis Community 420 Rally held at Flagstaff Gardens in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The leader of the Australia Greens party on Friday called for the adult legalization of cannabis at an event in Melbourne celebrating World Weed Day.

The Melbourne Free Cannabis Community group organized a rally at Melbourne's Flagstaff Gardens on Apr. 20 as part of the "420" global marijuana movement to call on the government to legalize cannabis use.