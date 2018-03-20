efe-epaBrighton, Australia

Life hangs in the balance for the many injured wild animals brought in for care to the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital in Australia's southern island state of Tasmania.

The hospital, opened in late January, 2018, is part of the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary - 20 kilometers north of the state capital Hobart - and is the first of its kind in the state dedicated to the care of wild animals, an epa journalist reports.