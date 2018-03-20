Veterinarian Alex Kreiss intubates a Tiger Snake, a deadly Australian species, during an operation at the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife-only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Petra Harris, Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary manager, brings an injured large sea bird into the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife-only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Veterinarian Alex Kreiss (R) examines an injured large sea bird assisted by Petra Harris, Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary manager, at the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Veterinarian Alex Kreiss gives anesthetic to an injured large sea bird as Petra Harris, Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary manager, assists at the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife-only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A blue-tongue lizard, pregnant and injured in a dog attack, is brought into the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital for treatment at the first wildlife-only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary visitors watch through a one-way window, as veterinarian Alex Kreiss (L) prepares to operate on a Tiger Snake, at the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Petra Harris, Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary manager, assists with an injured Ring-Tail possum at the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife-only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Veterinarian Alex Kreiss (L) examines a blood sample, as Petra Harris, Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary manager, watches over an injured Musk Lorikeet bird at the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Veterinarian Alex Kreiss looks for breaks in an injured Ring-Tail possum tail at the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife-only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Veterinarian Alex Kreiss examines the leg of an injured large sea bird at the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital, the first wildlife-only dedicated vet hospital in the state, in Brighton, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Life hangs in the balance for the many injured wild animals brought in for care to the Bonorong Wildlife Hospital in Australia's southern island state of Tasmania.

The hospital, opened in late January, 2018, is part of the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary - 20 kilometers north of the state capital Hobart - and is the first of its kind in the state dedicated to the care of wild animals, an epa journalist reports.